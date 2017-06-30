Expedite abortion law challenge, grou...

Expedite abortion law challenge, groups ask

Read more: Arkansas Online

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and Little Rock Family Planning Services -- which together provide abortion services at three locations in Arkansas -- have asked a judge to expedite their challenge of a state law before it goes into effect on July 30.

Chicago, IL

