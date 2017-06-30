Crow Mountain ISO rating increases from 9 to a 5

The Crow Mountain Fire Department District Board of Directors announced Tuesday that the department's Insurance Service Organization public protection classification from a 9 to a 5, effective Oct. 1. Board members said during the press conference the district, which formed in 1982, has been in the process during the past few years of upgrading its equipment, facilities and training programs with the goal to achieve a better ISO rating that would benefit the citizens of the district. The ISO is the leading risk assessment organization that provides data that most insurance companies in Arkansas use to determine hazard risk and setting insurance premiums for homeowners.

