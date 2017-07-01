At least 17 injured in Arkansas nightclub shooting
Little Rock police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured. The shooting occurred in the Power Lounge in Little Rock in the early hours of the morning on Saturday .
