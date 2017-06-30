Arkansas to give partial voter inform...

Arkansas to give partial voter information to Voter Integrity Commission 33 MIN

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 4029TV.com

Arkansas plans to release partial information about the state's voters to President Trump's Voter Integrity Commission, according to Chris Powell, assistant director for communications & education with the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office. President Trump signed an executive order in May chartering an investigation into what he calls corruption in the American electoral system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 27 min sue2 37,661
News Our growth story Tue Fat As Liz 29
News It's a runoff for District 17 state senate seat (Oct '14) Tue Longrod JOHN Long... 3
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue Jun 30 History Lesson 7
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jun 20 Citizen 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,201 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC