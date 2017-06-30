Arkansas teen freed on bond in 2-month-old daughter's death
A Searcy teenager was freed on bond Monday after being charged in the death of his 2-month-old daughter. Dawson Randof, 17, was arrested Thursday and charged as an adult with second-degree murder.
