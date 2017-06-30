Arkansas submits request for hybrid M...

Arkansas submits request for hybrid Medicaid plan changes

1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

Arkansas has asked the federal government to approve new limits the state wants on its hybrid Medicaid expansion that would move 60,000 people off the program and impose a work requirement on some participants. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday submitted the proposed changes to the program, which uses Medicaid funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents.

Chicago, IL

