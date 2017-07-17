Arkansas nightclub shooting suspect - rapper Finese 2Tymes - arrested in Birmingham

Ricky Hampton, a Memphis-based rapper known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested at a Birmingham nightclub on July 2, 2017 in connection with a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that wounded 28. Ricky Hampton, a Memphis-based rapper known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested at a Birmingham nightclub on July 2, 2017 in connection with a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that wounded 28. ( A 25-year-old Memphis rapper was taken into custody at an Alabama nightclub early Sunday in connection with gunfire at an Arkansas club that left 28 people injured.

