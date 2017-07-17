Arkansas nightclub shooting suspect - rapper Finese 2Tymes - arrested in Birmingham
Ricky Hampton, a Memphis-based rapper known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested at a Birmingham nightclub on July 2, 2017 in connection with a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that wounded 28. Ricky Hampton, a Memphis-based rapper known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested at a Birmingham nightclub on July 2, 2017 in connection with a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that wounded 28. ( A 25-year-old Memphis rapper was taken into custody at an Alabama nightclub early Sunday in connection with gunfire at an Arkansas club that left 28 people injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Redd
|37,536
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Fri
|History Lesson
|7
|Our growth story
|Jun 30
|scotbarb
|25
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC