Arkansas nightclub shooting suspect -...

Arkansas nightclub shooting suspect - rapper Finese 2Tymes - arrested in Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

Ricky Hampton, a Memphis-based rapper known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested at a Birmingham nightclub on July 2, 2017 in connection with a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that wounded 28. Ricky Hampton, a Memphis-based rapper known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested at a Birmingham nightclub on July 2, 2017 in connection with a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that wounded 28. ( A 25-year-old Memphis rapper was taken into custody at an Alabama nightclub early Sunday in connection with gunfire at an Arkansas club that left 28 people injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 hr Redd 37,536
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue Fri History Lesson 7
News Our growth story Jun 30 scotbarb 25
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jun 20 Citizen 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) Jun 6 Rebel 42
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,397 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC