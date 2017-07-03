Arkansas Governor To Grant Clemency T...

Arkansas Governor To Grant Clemency To 13 Inmates, Including Rogers Woman

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he would be granting pardons to 13 people, including a Rogers woman, according to a media release. There will be a 30-day period for public feedback before the clemency is granted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's a runoff for District 17 state senate seat (Oct '14) 1 hr Ohbumer 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr sue2 37,553
News Our growth story 13 hr wally 28
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue Jun 30 History Lesson 7
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jun 20 Citizen 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,772 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC