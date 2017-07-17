Applications for energy assistance in Arkansas available starting Monday
The Southwest Arkansas Development Council Inc. Home Energy Assistance Program will begin accepting applications Monday for the Summer Cooling Program. Applications will be accepted for regular and crisis intervention help with electric bills only.
