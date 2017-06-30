ABC to retune Fox reject American Idol in 2018
Kris Allen and his wife, Katy, enjoy his homecoming parade in Conway on May 8, 2009. Allen would be named the American Idol Season 8 winner on May 20. Did you believe your shot at fame and fortune was over because Fox canceled American Idol last year? In case you missed the memo, ABC has bought the rights to the show and is bringing it back, probably in March.
