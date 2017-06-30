A list of police ambush killings in t...

A list of police ambush killings in the US, its territories

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Oct. 31, 2014, file photo, Pennsylvania State Troopers escort Eric Matthew Frein, a survivalist accused of ambushing two Pennsylvania State Troopers outside their barracks late at night, from the police barracks in Blooming Grove, Pa. Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the heavily wooded Pocono Mountains before U.S. marshals captured him at an abandoned airplane hangar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr sue2 37,661
News Our growth story Tue Fat As Liz 29
News It's a runoff for District 17 state senate seat (Oct '14) Tue Longrod JOHN Long... 3
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue Jun 30 History Lesson 7
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jun 20 Citizen 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC