A list of police ambush killings in the US, its territories

In this Oct. 31, 2014, file photo, Pennsylvania State Troopers escort Eric Matthew Frein, a survivalist accused of ambushing two Pennsylvania State Troopers outside their barracks late at night, from the police barracks in Blooming Grove, Pa. Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the heavily wooded Pocono Mountains before U.S. marshals captured him at an abandoned airplane hangar.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|sue2
|37,661
|Our growth story
|Tue
|Fat As Liz
|29
|It's a runoff for District 17 state senate seat (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|3
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Jun 30
|History Lesson
|7
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
