A list of police ambush killings in the US, its territories

In this June 8, 2014 file photo, the photos of slain police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo, right, are displayed at a news conference in Las Vegas. Earlier in the day a man and a woman ambushed the wo police officers while they were eating lunch at a Las Vegas pizza restaurant, fatally shooting them before fleeing to a nearby Wal-Mart, where they killed a third person and then themselves in an apparent suicide pact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.