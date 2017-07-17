8,000 Witnesses expected in Fort Smith
Ally Huckins , and her parents, Andy and Melodie Huckins, attend a previous regional convention of Jehovah's Witnesses at the Fort Smith Convention Center. More than 8,000 Jehovah's Witnesses will gather this month in Fort Smith for three regional conventions devoted to educating others about persistence and building resilience through Scripture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Redd
|37,536
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Fri
|History Lesson
|7
|Our growth story
|Jun 30
|scotbarb
|25
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC