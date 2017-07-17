8,000 Witnesses expected in Fort Smith

Ally Huckins , and her parents, Andy and Melodie Huckins, attend a previous regional convention of Jehovah's Witnesses at the Fort Smith Convention Center. More than 8,000 Jehovah's Witnesses will gather this month in Fort Smith for three regional conventions devoted to educating others about persistence and building resilience through Scripture.

