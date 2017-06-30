1 parent seeks mental evaluation in c...

1 parent seeks mental evaluation in case of Arkansas infant who suffered up to 100 rat bites

The attorney for two Arkansas parents facing charges after their infant daughter suffered between 75 and 100 rat bites is asking that one of his clients be tested to determine her mental state. Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, has filed a petition for examinations to evaluate fitness to proceed and criminal responsibility, according to filings Thursday morning in Columbia County Circuit Court.

