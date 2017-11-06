Yesterdays: 06/11/17
Faulkner County Judge Preston Scroggin proclaimed Saturday, June 9, 2007 as "Brooks Leach Day" in Faulkner County. Miss Spirit of Arkansas, Jennifer Lynn, presented the plaque to Leach in honor of the proclamation.
