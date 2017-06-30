Wyden questions contact between Medicaid director and Arkansas
DENNIS SMITH: Senator questions whether federal Medicaid chief was cleared to talk with an Arkansas official given her past work for the state. Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, is raising questions about talks between Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Dennis Smith, a Medicaid advisor to the A rkansas Department of Human Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|1 hr
|History Lesson
|7
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Reality Check
|37,509
|Our growth story
|15 hr
|scotbarb
|25
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Jun 23
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC