Wyden questions contact between Medic...

Wyden questions contact between Medicaid director and Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

DENNIS SMITH: Senator questions whether federal Medicaid chief was cleared to talk with an Arkansas official given her past work for the state. Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, is raising questions about talks between Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Dennis Smith, a Medicaid advisor to the A rkansas Department of Human Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue 1 hr History Lesson 7
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Reality Check 37,509
News Our growth story 15 hr scotbarb 25
Jermaine Taylor Updates Jun 23 boxerboy 1
Severe Weather Possible Jun 23 anonymous 1
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jun 20 Citizen 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,232 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC