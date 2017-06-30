Wyden questions contact between Medicaid director and Arkansas

DENNIS SMITH: Senator questions whether federal Medicaid chief was cleared to talk with an Arkansas official given her past work for the state. Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, is raising questions about talks between Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Dennis Smith, a Medicaid advisor to the A rkansas Department of Human Services.

