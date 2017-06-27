Woman shot, wounded while driving on Arkansas interstate
Arkansas authorities are searching for the person who opened fire on a motorist while driving on Interstate 30 in Little Rock. State police spokesman Bill Sadler says 27-year-old Tiara Mitchell was wounded in the shooting Tuesday night on I-30 near the I-630 interchange in east Little Rock.
