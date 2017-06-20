Waltons top list of state givers
No surprise here, but the Chronicle of Philanthropy reports that the names of the top givers in Arkansas are Walton and Walton - Jim and Robson, that is. The brothers, sons of Walmart founder Sam Walton, have given Walmart stock valued at $182.3 million to charity since 2000.
