Waltons top list of state givers

11 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

No surprise here, but the Chronicle of Philanthropy reports that the names of the top givers in Arkansas are Walton and Walton - Jim and Robson, that is. The brothers, sons of Walmart founder Sam Walton, have given Walmart stock valued at $182.3 million to charity since 2000.

