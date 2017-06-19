Virtual weigh station gauges trucks i...

Virtual weigh station gauges trucks in western Arkansas

Read more: The Courier

Arkansas' first virtual weigh station that gauges highway trucks in motion is now operating, after years of planning. The station has been installed on eastbound U.S. 64 in Alma, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

