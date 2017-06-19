Virtual weigh station gauges trucks in western Arkansas
Arkansas' first virtual weigh station that gauges highway trucks in motion is now operating, after years of planning. The station has been installed on eastbound U.S. 64 in Alma, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
