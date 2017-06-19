UA Rich Mountain Foundation Receives Donation for Frank Ca
The Frank C. Bainum VFW Post #4451 recently presented a donation to the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain Foundation to provide scholarship funds for $2,000. The scholarship priority award is to provide financial assistance to students attending University of Arkansas Rich Mountain that are Veterans or a dependent or descendent of a Veteran.
