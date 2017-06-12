UA professor quits post after talk flap

UA professor quits post after talk flap

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

FAYETTEVILLE -- A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville professor has resigned as director of the school's Middle East studies center while a dean's review continues into the cancellation of a Skype talk from a scholar known for remarks critical of Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 37,051
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) Jun 6 Rebel 42
Why should go for green movers? Jun 3 greenie weenie 2
Stupid Redhead PMS'er Jun 3 abcxyz 4
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC