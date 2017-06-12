UA keeps ties with arrested leader
In this Jan. 2, 2014 file photo Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli is surrounded by security as he leaves Congress after giving the last state-of-the nation address of his term in Panama City. A day after the arrest of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, a spokesman for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, said Tuesday that the campus continues to keep its ties with the UA graduate who is a volunteer on a business dean's advisory board and the school's top fundraising committee.
