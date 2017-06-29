Trump's Attack on Mika Brzezinski Draws Rebukes Across a Fractious Media
President Trump's extraordinary attack on the television host Mika Brzezinski on Thursday capped a week of mounting acrimony between the White House and the press. But at a moment when the news media is increasingly fractured, the personal and crude nature of Mr. Trump's Twitter remarks about Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|1 hr
|History Lesson
|7
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Reality Check
|37,509
|Our growth story
|15 hr
|scotbarb
|25
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Jun 23
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC