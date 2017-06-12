Trump tears into Obama's Cuba detente

President Donald Trump declared Friday that he was restoring some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were lifted as part of President Barack Obama's historic easing. "President Trump will treat the Castro regime as a malevolent dictatorship that it is," U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., said Friday in Miami abou... Members of Arkansas' congressional delegation criticized the decision, saying the move will hurt efforts to open up a new market for the state's farmers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.