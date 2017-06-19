Trump signs VA law to help weed out staff
President Donald Trump signed legislation Friday that will make it easier to suspend, demote or fire incompetent Veterans Affairs employees. President Donald Trump, joined by Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, said Friday that the new veterans law "gives the secretary the authority t... Under the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, disciplinary appeals will be sped up.
