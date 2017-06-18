Trump Grants Request for Disaster Ass...

Trump Grants Request for Disaster Assistance in Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office said Thursday that President Trump has granted the governor's request for a disaster declaration for the state after damage due to storms, tornadoes and flooding from April 26 to May 19. The declaration will allow residents and governmental bodies in the area who meet certain criteria to apply for assistance, the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Yolonda Crackheadson 37,016
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) Jun 6 Rebel 42
Why should go for green movers? Jun 3 greenie weenie 2
Stupid Redhead PMS'er Jun 3 abcxyz 4
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC