Trump Grants Request for Disaster Assistance in Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office said Thursday that President Trump has granted the governor's request for a disaster declaration for the state after damage due to storms, tornadoes and flooding from April 26 to May 19. The declaration will allow residents and governmental bodies in the area who meet certain criteria to apply for assistance, the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Yolonda Crackheadson
|37,016
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC