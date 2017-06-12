Trail of Tears to be marked with hist...

Trail of Tears to be marked with historic signs in Arkansas

Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Trail of Tears has footsteps across Benton and Washington counties, and one group wants to ensure those steps are not forgotten. "We are working with the U.S. National Park Service to specifically mark the Trail of Tears route through the two counties," said John McLarty, project manager for the Trail of Tears Association's Arkansas Chapter.

Chicago, IL

