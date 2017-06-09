The Nobody Tells Mark Martin What To Do Edition

President Trump withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate agreement and how that decision was greeted by Arkansas politicians, new candidates emerging to take on French Hill in the 2nd District, Max's annual visit to Arkansas Boys State and an embattled charter school before the state board of education - all covered on this week's podcast. Judicial bickering, the latest in a big bribery case and more - covered on this week's podcast, sponsored by Forty Two at the Clinton Center.

