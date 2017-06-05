The Hub's Joel Gordon: Making a New E...

The Hub's Joel Gordon: Making a New Economy

On Wednesday, the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub named Joel Gordon its new executive director, effective June 1. Gordon had been director of making at the Hub in North Little Rock since its launch in 2013.

