The equality open line
The Sunday open line includes photos from the Equality March in Washington, one of several held around the country in support of e qual rights for LGBT people and against the policies of Donald Trump. Note Arkansas was represented at the huge march in Washington, the kind of demonstration of resistance that's said to bother Trump no end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
