Ten Commandments Monument Installed Outside Arkansas Capitol

13 hrs ago

Workers have installed a Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas' Capitol, two years after lawmakers approved a measure permitting the statue on state grounds. The 6-foot-tall monument was placed on the Capitol grounds early Tuesday.

