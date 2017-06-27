Ten Commandments Monument Installed Outside Arkansas Capitol
Workers have installed a Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas' Capitol, two years after lawmakers approved a measure permitting the statue on state grounds. The 6-foot-tall monument was placed on the Capitol grounds early Tuesday.
