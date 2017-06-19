Tax filing deadline extended for stor...

Tax filing deadline extended for storm, flood victims in Arkansas

The release states that "certain deadlines falling on or after April 26, 2017, and before Aug. 31, 2017, are granted additional time to file through Aug. 31, 2017." The release also adds that taxpayers who have an estimated income tax payment originally due on or after April 26 but before Aug. 31 will not face penalties for failing to pay estimated tax installments as long as they're paid before Aug. 31. Arkansans will also be granted additional time to meet state tax obligations.

