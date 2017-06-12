Suspect captured in fatal shooting of...

Suspect captured in fatal shooting of Arkansas police officer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

A suspect has been apprehended in the fatal shooting of an Arkansas police lieutenant Monday night, according to ABC Little Rock affiliate KATV. Lt. Patrick Weatherford, 41, was shot in the line of duty at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday in Newport, a city about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock, state police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 12 min Dookie Stain Blaine 36,914
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 2 hr spud 38
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... 5 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) Jun 6 Rebel 42
Why should go for green movers? Jun 3 greenie weenie 2
Stupid Redhead PMS'er Jun 3 abcxyz 4
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC