Supreme Court Strikes Down Arkansas L...

Supreme Court Strikes Down Arkansas Law That Denies Birth Certificates For Gay Couples

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: On Top Magazine

The Arkansas Supreme Court in December upheld the state law that requires the Department of Health to list the biological parents on a child's birth certificate, even if the child is subsequently adopted by a gay or lesbian couple. The law means that a lesbian mother's spouse is not listed on the birth certificate of their child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr Reality Check 37,469
News Our growth story 14 hr jones gurl 20
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue Jun 24 No doubt 6
Jermaine Taylor Updates Jun 23 boxerboy 1
Severe Weather Possible Jun 23 anonymous 1
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jun 20 Citizen 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,923 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC