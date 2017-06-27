Supreme Court Strikes Down Arkansas Law That Denies Birth Certificates For Gay Couples
The Arkansas Supreme Court in December upheld the state law that requires the Department of Health to list the biological parents on a child's birth certificate, even if the child is subsequently adopted by a gay or lesbian couple. The law means that a lesbian mother's spouse is not listed on the birth certificate of their child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Reality Check
|37,469
|Our growth story
|14 hr
|jones gurl
|20
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Jun 24
|No doubt
|6
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Jun 23
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC