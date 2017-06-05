Suit takes aim at DHS after foster father gets life term: Arkansas...

A federal lawsuit filed Monday accuses members of the Arkansas Department of Human Services of turning a blind eye to a foster father's sexual abuse of more than a dozen boys and girls placed in his home. Last week Clarence "Charlie" Garretson, 66, of Van Buren, Ark., was sentenced to life in federal prison by U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes in the Fort Smith Division of the Western District of Arkansas.On Monday, a civil suit filed by Texarkana lawyer David Carter on behalf of eight of Charlie Garretson's victims names eight individuals who served as directors and caseworkers for Arkansas DHS and also Charlie Garretson's wife, Lisa Garretson..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.