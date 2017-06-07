Study: Arkansas tops nation for percentage of rural children on Medicaid

Almost two-thirds of children in Arkansas's small towns and rural areas receive health care coverage through Medicaid, according to a report released Wednesday by researchers at Georgetown University and the University of North Carolina - the highest percentage of any state in the nation. The study, which was conducted by Georgetown's Center for Children and Families and UNC's North Carolina Rural Health Research Program, used county-level U.S. Census Bureau data to analyze changes in Medicaid coverage for children and adults in nonmetropolitan areas between 2008-09 and 2014-15.

