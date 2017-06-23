Strong Putting Powers Lewis To Openin...

Strong Putting Powers Lewis To Opening Round 66

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Stacy Lewis was all smiles after her first round of the Northwest Arkansas Championship and for good reason as she carded a 5-under 66. The former Razorback said that she did not get off to an ideal start today, but credits her putter for vastly turning her game around. "Made a nice birdie on 10, and then hit good shots on 11 and 12," said Lewis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue 4 hr No doubt 6
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr Ken 37,337
Jermaine Taylor Updates Fri boxerboy 1
Severe Weather Possible Fri anonymous 1
News Our growth story Jun 22 accountant 10
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jun 20 Citizen 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,641 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC