Strong Putting Powers Lewis To Opening Round 66

Stacy Lewis was all smiles after her first round of the Northwest Arkansas Championship and for good reason as she carded a 5-under 66. The former Razorback said that she did not get off to an ideal start today, but credits her putter for vastly turning her game around. "Made a nice birdie on 10, and then hit good shots on 11 and 12," said Lewis.

