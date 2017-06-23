Strong Putting Powers Lewis To Opening Round 66
Stacy Lewis was all smiles after her first round of the Northwest Arkansas Championship and for good reason as she carded a 5-under 66. The former Razorback said that she did not get off to an ideal start today, but credits her putter for vastly turning her game around. "Made a nice birdie on 10, and then hit good shots on 11 and 12," said Lewis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|4 hr
|No doubt
|6
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Ken
|37,337
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Fri
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Fri
|anonymous
|1
|Our growth story
|Jun 22
|accountant
|10
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC