Still no word on Arkansas birth certificate case
No word again today from the U.S. Supreme Court on the petition for it to review an Arkansas Supreme Court decision denying equal treatment to same-sex couples in the issuance of birth certificates. Heterosexual couples are presumed to be parents in birth certificate issuance.
