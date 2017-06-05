Still no word on Arkansas birth certi...

Still no word on Arkansas birth certificate case

21 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

No word again today from the U.S. Supreme Court on the petition for it to review an Arkansas Supreme Court decision denying equal treatment to same-sex couples in the issuance of birth certificates. Heterosexual couples are presumed to be parents in birth certificate issuance.

