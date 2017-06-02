Stephan Dazzles As Arkansas Edges ORU In Regional Opener
Trevor Stephan took over as the game one starter late in the regular season for the Arkansas pitching staff. He showed why in the opening round of the Fayetteville Regional on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|36,494
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|13 hr
|turbodawg
|3
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC