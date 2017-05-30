State revenue rose $36M last month

Buoyed by increased sales- and corporate income-tax collections, Arkansas' general revenue in May increased by $36 million over the same month a year ago to $468.9 million. General-revenue collections represent a record for the month of May, exceeding the previous record of $443.2 million in May 2013, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

