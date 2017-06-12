Springdale Man Gets Probation In Sexual Assault Case
A Springdale man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child will serve 10 years probation but no jail time, according to Benton County Circuit Court documents. Custodio was arrested Dec. 15 after the victim told a school counselor Custodio had sexually assaulted her several times since 2014, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Ashamed
|36,881
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Sun
|bad bob
|35
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC