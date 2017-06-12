Springdale Man Gets Probation In Sexu...

Springdale Man Gets Probation In Sexual Assault Case

3 hrs ago

A Springdale man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child will serve 10 years probation but no jail time, according to Benton County Circuit Court documents. Custodio was arrested Dec. 15 after the victim told a school counselor Custodio had sexually assaulted her several times since 2014, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Chicago, IL

