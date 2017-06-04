Spanberger's Blast Sends Arkansas To Regional Final
Arkansas saw their season pushed to the brink of elimination but a well timed answer and then a blast from their biggest bat extended the Razorbacks' run in the Fayetteville Regional. Arkansas rallied from a three run deficit and got a solo home run from Chad Spanberger in the seventh inning as they eliminated Oral Roberts, 4-3, and moved itself into the regional final.
