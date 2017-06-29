Severe storms, including tornadoes, p...

Severe storms, including tornadoes, possible in part of Arkansas

Severe storms that have the potential to bring damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible in part of Arkansas Friday, forecasters said. The greatest risk for the strong storms is in far Northwest Arkansas, including Fayetteville and points north, where an enhanced risk of severe weather is set.

