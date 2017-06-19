Separate wrecks kill 4 people across state
A 40-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving traveled off an Arkansas highway and struck a tree Wednesday, according to the Arkansas State Police. About 8:45 a.m., Joshua Kellams of Mountain View was traveling east on Arkansas 14 in Stone County when he lost control of his 2002 Ford, police said in a preliminary crash report.
