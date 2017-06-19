Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits ...

Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Northwest Arkansas, meets with veterans

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin visited Northwest Arkansas with congressional members to discuss the Fayetteville VA and best practices. Congressman Steve Womack invited the secretary to see the 5-star VA facility, and meet with Walmart executives to discuss best practices.

