Roundabout: 06/16/17

The American Red Cross will be frequenting Conway this summer with blood donation opportunities beginning Monday, June 19 from 3-7 p.m. at the Walgreens on Oak St. Other opportunities will be held on 6/21, 6/26, 6/28, 7/3, and 7/5-7. Locations and times will be provided closer to the date.

