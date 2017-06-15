Risk of high-rise fire deaths in U.S....

Risk of high-rise fire deaths in U.S. has dropped

The horrors of the deadly high-rise fire in London happen every year in this country, according to a report on high-rise fires, but the risks are only a fraction of what they were decades ago. An average of 40 people die and 520 are injured every year in high-rise building fires, mostly apartments, according to the November report from the National Fire Protection Association.

