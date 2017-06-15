Restaurant Transitions: Zaxby's coming to Little Rock;...
Zaxby's has filed a plumbing permit for its first Little Rock outlet, on Kanis Road. The chain also has central Arkansas restaurants in Benton, Bryant, Conway, Maumelle, Sherwood and Jacksonville.
