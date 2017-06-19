Reservoir water weight blamed for Ark...

Reservoir water weight blamed for Arkansas earthquake swarm

Earthquake geologist David Johnston works with the Arkansas Geological Survey. He says the added weight of the water at Bulls Shoals Lake likely triggered 10 earthquakes over five days last week near Harrison, a city about 140 miles north of Little Rock.

