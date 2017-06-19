Reservoir water weight blamed for Arkansas earthquake swarm
A swarm of earthquakes in northern Arkansas is being linked to the weight of the water at a rain-swollen reservoir. The water level at Bulls Shoals has risen 42 feet because of rainfall since March 1, and the weight of the additional water likely triggered 10 earthquakes over five days last week near Harrison, said Arkansas Geological Survey earthquake geologist David Johnston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|37,269
|Our growth story
|21 hr
|accountant
|10
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Tue
|Citizen
|13
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Jun 20
|guest
|2
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC